Dr. Daniel Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Howard, MD
Dr. Daniel Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 235, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-9463
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Howard for several years following breast cancer surgery performed by him. He is an excellent doctor with a great personality, always caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Daniel Howard, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336136514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.