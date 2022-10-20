Dr. Daniel Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Howell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Howell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.
Dr. Howell works at
Locations
Bayou City Surgical Specialists15015 Kirby Dr Ste 250, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (713) 379-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr Howell have been extremely cordial and worthwhile. He always takes time to answer my questions with personable and actionable results. I am generally able to get in to see the doctor within two weeks of trying to schedule an appointment. It’s also very convenient having free parking available in very close proximity to the office in Pearland, along with the surgery center located in the same building…
About Dr. Daniel Howell, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235393612
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
