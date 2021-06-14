Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hu, MD
Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Women's Center6370 W UNION HILLS DR, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 414-3500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
Dr. Hu has been my obgyn for 19yrs. He is attentive, caring and professional.
About Dr. Daniel Hu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811990195
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Spanish.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.