Overview

Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Huberman works at Sharon E. Selinger, M.D., P.A., & Associates in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.