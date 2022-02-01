Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD
Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Hwang works at
Reston Ear, Nose & Throat1860 Town Center Dr Ste 335, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4827
Reston Ear Nose & Throat3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 208, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4826
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
I had sinus surgery with Dr Hwang to fix my sinuses, because I got sinus headaches and also wanted to be able equalize better/more easily when I go scuba diving (I’m a regular diver). I had a 4-part surgery with Dr HWANG: 1) turbinate reduction, 2) balloon sinuplasty for my Eustachian tubes, 3) straightened my deviated septum, and 4) enlarged/ reshaped one of my right sinuses that was partially blocked and kept clogging. I had the surgery a few days ago, and I already feel a huge improvement in my sinuses. My head already feels clearer, my breathing is great, and I haven't had any sinus headaches like I used to get all the time. Best of all I'm in practically no pain! I’m laying in bed, on only day 5, already breathing in perfect breaths of air through both nostrils and my sinuses feel great. I’m excited! I also like that Dr Hwang listened and had a real, intellectual convo about the pros and cons of procedures, and ultimately helped but let me decide. It came out great!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Korean
- St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr|St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr|St Vincents Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwang speaks Korean.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
