Dr. Daniel Ibach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ibach, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ibach, MD
Dr. Daniel Ibach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibach's Office Locations
- 1 1415 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 934-5800
-
2
Tennessee Cancer Specialists9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 693-2255
-
3
Tennessee Cancer Specialist Pllc2607 Kingston Pike Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 693-2255
-
4
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 745-6575
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibach?
Dr Ibach is friendly,upbeat with positive attitude. Explains treatment & condition very well. Answers questions. Very caring person.
About Dr. Daniel Ibach, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619947876
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Erlanger Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.