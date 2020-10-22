Overview of Dr. Daniel Igwe, MD

Dr. Daniel Igwe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA.



Dr. Igwe works at Seven Star Medical Group in Hemet, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.