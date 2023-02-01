Overview

Dr. Daniel Iseman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Iseman works at Carolina Digestive Disease PA in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.