Dr. Daniel Iseman, MD
Dr. Daniel Iseman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Carolina Digestive Disease PA1520 Taylor St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 296-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Dr. Iseman has been my Digestive Specialist since 2017 and I think he is an Outstanding compassionate doctor. His staff is also outstanding and excellent. They have always taken excellent care of me. I pray he never leaves Columbia ??
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093777310
- LSU Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
