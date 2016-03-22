Dr. Daniel Isenbarger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenbarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Isenbarger, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Isenbarger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Isenbarger works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 660, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7162
-
2
Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology1960 NW 167th Pl Ste 205, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-7162
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isenbarger?
I had a heart attack in August and Dr. Isenbarger was my cardiologist. He inserted stents, removed blood clots, and kept me abreast of everything going on during the procedure. I had one follow-up, the medication is great (no side effects) and have scheduled another follow-up. I recommend him and his staff. 5 stars
About Dr. Daniel Isenbarger, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780765941
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isenbarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isenbarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isenbarger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenbarger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenbarger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isenbarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isenbarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.