Dr. Daniel Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Jackson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewiston, ME. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Central Maine Sports Medicine77 Bates St Ste 201, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 784-1699
Lewiston Office10 High St Ste 204, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 784-1699
- Bridgton Hospital
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Rumford Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215950506
- Mt Carmel Hosp
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.