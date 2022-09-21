See All Vascular Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD

Vascular Neurology
2.8 (38)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD

Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobs works at Neurological Services Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Services of Orlando
    3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 240-1762
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Stroke
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Suzy G — Sep 21, 2022
    
    About Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356323166
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Neurological Services Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

