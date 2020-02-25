Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD
Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Health Plan Bldg Phy 632280 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-3100
-
2
Msi San Jose Rapid Response Laboratory2516 Samaritan Dr Ste N, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (650) 761-4455
-
3
Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center250 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs is truly AMAZING! I had such a incredible positive upper eyelid experience, along with his medical team! He took time out of his busy schedule to discuss the entire procedure and answer all my questions/concerns. His demeanor and bedside manner was very calming, and I knew immediately I was in the best hands. Seemless procedure. His staff were wonderful and all made it a such a everlasting impression and experience. He deserves a 10 STAR RATING!!
About Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1962588491
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.