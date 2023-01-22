Dr. Daniel Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Jacobson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University Medical School and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
-
1
CU East Denver OBGYN4500 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobson?
Dr. Jacobson is an exceptional doctor. I am grateful for his professionalism, knowledge, compassion and understanding during my health crisis after a recent diagnosis of uterine polyps. Dr. Jacobson was very sensitive to my anxieties and worries. After discussing my options we agreed on a treatment that was comfortable for me and was in agreement with his recommendation. I received great care and kindness from Dr. Jacobson, his surgical team and from the caregivers team at Rose Medical Center. My post surgical recovery only required over the counter pain/inflammatory meds for minimal pain for a short time.
About Dr. Daniel Jacobson, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639249923
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Stanford University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.