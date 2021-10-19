Overview of Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD

Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Jacques works at TeamHealth in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.