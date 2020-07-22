Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Paradigm Medicine15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 315, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 457-9194
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
It is extremely difficult to find medical care for chronic Lyme disease. Dr. Jaller‘s ability to examine blood right in his office helped him also diagnose Babesia. The treatments he has prescribed have been helpful and this doctor perseveres with treatment for the lengthy periods that are required when a person’s system has been infected over many years. We are in good hands and trust this highly skilled specialist.
About Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1174571848
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- DC Genl Hosp-Georgetown
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
