Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jethanamest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD
Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jethanamest works at
Dr. Jethanamest's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Audiology Associates173 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-8989
-
2
NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates530 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5565
-
3
NYU Otolaryngology Associates550 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jethanamest?
I had my first meeting with DR J today. And I could say the reviews about him were exactly what other patients say. (Excellent) Caring, on time, spent all the time I needed. explained specific details of my upcoming surgery. I felt very confident and comfortable with DR J and his staff in the front office and back office were all very kind and professional.
About Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992849095
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jethanamest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jethanamest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jethanamest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jethanamest works at
Dr. Jethanamest has seen patients for Tinnitus, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jethanamest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jethanamest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jethanamest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jethanamest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jethanamest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.