See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Daniel Jo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Jo, MD

Dr. Daniel Jo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Jo works at South Bay Medical Associates in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jo's Office Locations

  1
    South Bay Medical Associates
    2495 Hospital Dr Ste 660, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 969-0445
  2
    2500 Hospital Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 695-6421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lice
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Pneumonia
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lupus
Marfan Syndrome
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Systemic Vasculitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Vasculitis
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Jo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508150590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Jo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jo works at South Bay Medical Associates in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jo’s profile.

    Dr. Jo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

