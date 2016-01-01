Overview of Dr. Daniel Johnson, DO

Dr. Daniel Johnson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farr West, UT. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Ortho Utah - Farr West in Farr West, UT with other offices in Brigham City, UT, Tremonton, UT and Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.