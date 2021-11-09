Dr. Daniel Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Greensboro Dermatology Assoc. PA2704 Saint Jude St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 954-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is so knowledgeable and experienced. He had awesome bedside manner, is so kind, and truly cares for his patients. I've been going to him for over 30 years. My entire family also goes to him and we all have the same opinion, that he is absolutely fabulous!!!
About Dr. Daniel Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.