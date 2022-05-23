Overview

Dr. Daniel Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.