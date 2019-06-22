Dr. Daniel Judkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Judkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Judkins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.
Locations
Baptist Health Comprehensive Spine and Pain Mgmt. Center650 United Dr Ste 340, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 358-6791
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Judkins. I have been going there for awhile now and he is soft spoken and very nice. I have had my medicines changed and spinal shots and a spinal stimulator put in all through him and his office and he is the only pain doctor I have been to who has treated me with kindness and respect and actually done anything for me other than told me to lose weight. Thank you to Dr Judkins and his staff!
About Dr. Daniel Judkins, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1447518840
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judkins has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Judkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judkins.
