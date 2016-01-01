See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Daniel Julien, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Julien, MD

Dr. Daniel Julien, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Julien works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Julien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Leukemia Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Red Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Daniel Julien, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467863902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Julien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Julien works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Julien’s profile.

    Dr. Julien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

