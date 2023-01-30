Overview of Dr. Daniel Junick, MD

Dr. Daniel Junick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Espanola Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Junick works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.