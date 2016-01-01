See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD

Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Kahn works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kahn's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

    About Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahn works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kahn’s profile.

    Dr. Kahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

