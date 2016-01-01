Overview of Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD

Dr. Daniel Kahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kahn works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.