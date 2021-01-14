Overview of Dr. Daniel Kalbac, MD

Dr. Daniel Kalbac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kalbac works at Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center of Miami in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.