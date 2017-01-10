Dr. Daniel Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kane, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kane, MD
Dr. Daniel Kane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
Daniel H. Kanemdpa4302 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had cosmetic surgery with Dr Kane 3 years ago & am extremely satisfied! I look like myself but better! No artificial pulled look! Would recommend him to all! Besides being very talented, he is a pleasure to deal with!
About Dr. Daniel Kane, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265573026
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- Beth Israel
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Univ of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kane speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
