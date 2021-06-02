Dr. Daniel Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
UCLA Med Ctr Internal Medicine100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 490, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-3187Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 3:45pmSundayClosed
Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care - Santa Monica1223 16th St Ste 3400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-6127
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I lost my husband due to Covid not even four months ago. Since his passing, I have seen Dr. Kang due to my sleeping difficulty. Dr. Kang has been a very caring, compassionate, and understanding doctor. He listens with attention, talks to me, lets me cry all the time that I need, and offers his knowledge with patience and wisdom. I am very pleased that he is one of the doctors taking care of me during this extremely hard time of my life.
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.