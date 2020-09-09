See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Kao, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kao, MD

Dr. Daniel Kao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Kao works at Dr. Ma's Manhattan Medical Rehab in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kao's Office Locations

    Dr Mas Medical Rehabilitation
    110 E 40th St Rm 701, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 872-1745
    Keyan Ma MD
    13620 38th Ave Ste 6M, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 888-1513
    Dr. Ma's Medical Rehab
    110 E 40 12128721745 St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 872-1745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Always a great experience every time with Dr. Kao! I switched to Dr. Kao after trying several different places. The staff is absolutely amazing, and the treatment completely cured my back pain. I am very surprised at how quickly Dr. Kao was able to identify and treat my problem, while explaining to me what was going on in terms that I could understand. They are all very friendly and willing to help with any insurance or scheduling questions. The team is willing to go the extra mile to make sure you are taken care of. Thank you Dr. Kao!
    — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Kao, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124466073
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Caritas Carney Hosp Tufts University Sch of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kao has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

