See All Plastic Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (53)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Kapp works at Daniel L. Kapp MD PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel L. Kapp MD PA
    1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 304, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 833-0654
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Absent Breasts and Nipples

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kapp?

    Jan 30, 2019
    Dr. Kapp has treated me for three serious wound conditions from 2010 to the present. I have found him to be very caring (he personally called me at 9:00 pm after my recent 11:30 am procedure to check on me). He always explains my procedures in language that I understand. His followup after the procedure is outstanding. In addition to his skill as a surgeon/problem solver -- I have found him to be very accessible. I would recommend Dr. Kapp with no reservations.
    Gregory Hochstetter in Tequesta, FL — Jan 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapp to family and friends

    Dr. Kapp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kapp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235132416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center - Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ohio State University Medical Center - General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia - B.S. in Chemistry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapp works at Daniel L. Kapp MD PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kapp’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.