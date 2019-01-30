Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel L. Kapp MD PA1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 304, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-0654Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapp has treated me for three serious wound conditions from 2010 to the present. I have found him to be very caring (he personally called me at 9:00 pm after my recent 11:30 am procedure to check on me). He always explains my procedures in language that I understand. His followup after the procedure is outstanding. In addition to his skill as a surgeon/problem solver -- I have found him to be very accessible. I would recommend Dr. Kapp with no reservations.
About Dr. Daniel Kapp, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center - Plastic Surgery
- Ohio State University Medical Center - General Surgery
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine - M.D.
- University of Virginia - B.S. in Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapp speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapp.
