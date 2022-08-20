Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karakla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD
Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Karakla works at
Dr. Karakla's Office Locations
Eastern Virginia Medical School600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6200
EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply stated Dr Karakla is the very best ENT. He's professional, experienced, kind and GOD used him & other doctors and nurses to save me from stage 4 cancer!
About Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karakla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karakla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karakla has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karakla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Karakla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karakla.
