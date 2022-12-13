See All Vascular Surgeons in Everett, MA
Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Everett, MA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD

Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, CHA Somerville Campus and Whidden Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kassavin works at CHA Everett Hospital in Everett, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA, Somerville, MA and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kassavin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHA Everett Hospital
    103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-2555
  2. 2
    CHA Cambridge Hospital
    1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-2555
  3. 3
    CHA Somerville
    33 Tower St, Somerville, MA 02143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-2555
  4. 4
    Medina Hospital Medical Office Building
    970 E Washington St Ste 2A, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-4508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital
  • CHA Somerville Campus
  • Whidden Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Graft Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 13, 2022
    Great bedside manner, gave me full attention to all my questions and concerns, operation was as smooth as it can be, always available after the procedure to help me with my healing
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144428103
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassavin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassavin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

