Dr. Daniel Katselnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Katselnik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4118 Pond Hill Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Directions (210) 494-3739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, extremely knowledgeable, makes every aspect of my care easy. I particularly like that he trusts me when I tell him something, treating me like the expert on my experience (which is true!)
About Dr. Daniel Katselnik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861674855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
