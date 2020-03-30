Dr. Daniel Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Katz, MD
Dr. Daniel Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
Eastdale Urology50 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
You can not ask for a more caring, intelligent Doctor. Dr Katz listens to what you have to say, he offers you options to consider and treats you like family. Dr Katz has been the most trustworthy doctor I have ever visited. I could not be more grateful than to have him as a urologist.
About Dr. Daniel Katz, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104910082
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wesleyan University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.