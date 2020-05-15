Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD
Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Kaufman Daniel A MD PA4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 325, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 529-3222
I have been seeing Dr. Kaufman for 28 years now and he is incredible. He listens well and really pays attention. He stays current on all prescription drugs and new treatments. He has also diagnosed things my primary care doctors could not, and told me what tests to ask for from them. I trust Dr. Kaufman with my life.
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
