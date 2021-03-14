Overview of Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD

Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Kaufman works at University Hospital Surgery in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.