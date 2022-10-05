Overview

Dr. Daniel Kayal, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Kayal works at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.