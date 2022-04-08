Overview of Dr. Daniel Keech, MD

Dr. Daniel Keech, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Keech works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

