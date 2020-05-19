Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD
Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
Eastern Shore Ent. & Allergy106 Milford St Ste 101, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 742-1567
Eastern Shore ENT And Allergy10344 Old Ocean City Blvd Ste 1, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-4582
Chesapeake Cardiology Clinic6 Aurora St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 901-3433
Atlantic Bone Health Centers LLC10 Aurora St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 901-3433Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Kelley for over a decade ever since I relocated from PA. where I had been being treated for High-Grade-Dysplasia since 1997. Doctor Kelley came highly recommended and he scheduled periodic examinations and was able to diagnose my Cancer in its very early stage. He performed Laser-Surgery and after a Biopsy, removed the growth. I am now Cancer free (six years) with thanks to God and Doctor Kelley. I commend his skill, professionalism, and ability to diagnose/treat Ear, Nose, and Throat disorders. I too would like to highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
