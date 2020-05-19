Overview of Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD

Dr. Daniel Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Kelley works at Eastern Shore ENT & Allergy in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Berlin, MD and Cambridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tonsillitis and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.