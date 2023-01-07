Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD
Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Kellner works at
Dr. Kellner's Office Locations
-
1
The Urology Center PC330 Orchard St Ste 164, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
2
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
3
Select Physical Therapy of Ct1291 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
4
Ciardiello Bonadies & Aversa Surgery Group PC2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 789-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellner?
After trying to manage my BPH (87.5 ml volume) for years with a combination of meds, my urologist recommended that I investigate HoLEP surgery. The research is unambiguous that it's "the gold standard" treatment for BPH. As with any surgery, the best predictor of success is the experience of the doc, so I went with Kellner because he's done more HoLEPs than any doc in CT, and uses the Moses 2.0 laser technology (the state of the art). Kellner and every member of his team were all oustanding-- responsive, clear, compassionate -- from first consult to followup questions. I went in at 6am and was home by 11:30am. I stayed on 81mg of aspirin (in place of my regular blood thinner) and was concerned about extra bleeding risk. But no problem. I am 4 days out from the procedure and could not be happier with the results. It's truly amazing. Experience matters. Professionalism matters. I'm deeply grateful for Dr. Kellner.
About Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730106279
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellner works at
Dr. Kellner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.