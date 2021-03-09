Overview of Dr. Daniel Kennedy, DO

Dr. Daniel Kennedy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at JSUMC in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

