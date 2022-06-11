Overview

Dr. Daniel Kessler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kessler works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Mandarin Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Bunnell, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.