Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Khaimov works at PRECISION PAIN MEDICINE in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Pain Medicine
    15031 Union Tpke, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 878-4656
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Downtown Pain Physicians
    80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 404-8070
  3. 3
    Pain Clinic NYC
    16110 Jamaica Ave Ste 301, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 291-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Khaimov is a very good doctor, he takes his time with his patients. He made sure to explain my condition and the treatments I needed. My treatments went very well. I am highly satisfied and truly recommend Dr. Khaimov for pain management
    Paul Robinson — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750545307
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    • Columbia U/Columbia Presby Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaimov has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaimov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaimov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaimov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

