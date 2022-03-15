Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Khaimov works at
Locations
-
1
Precision Pain Medicine15031 Union Tpke, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 878-4656Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Downtown Pain Physicians80 Maiden Ln Rm 905, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 404-8070
-
3
Pain Clinic NYC16110 Jamaica Ave Ste 301, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 291-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khaimov?
Dr. Khaimov is a very good doctor, he takes his time with his patients. He made sure to explain my condition and the treatments I needed. My treatments went very well. I am highly satisfied and truly recommend Dr. Khaimov for pain management
About Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1750545307
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp Ctr
- Columbia U/Columbia Presby Med Ctr
- Flushing Hosp
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Saint Johns University of New York
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaimov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaimov works at
Dr. Khaimov has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaimov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaimov speaks Russian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaimov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaimov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.