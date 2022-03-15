Overview

Dr. Daniel Khaimov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Khaimov works at PRECISION PAIN MEDICINE in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.