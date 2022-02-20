See All Urologists in Midland, TX
Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD

Urology
2.2 (25)
Map Pin Small Midland, TX
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD

Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khouri works at Permian Basin Urology Center in Midland, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khouri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midland Office
    1200 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 682-0574
  2. 2
    Odessa Regional Medical Center
    520 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 688-8888
  3. 3
    Midland Memorial Hospital
    400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 221-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 20, 2022
    On February 18th had my first visit to Dr. Khouri for prostate concerns. I was apprehensive due to number of negative reviews, however I followed through with the appointment. I was truly impressed and it is not easy to impress me when it comes to most things including the medical profession. Dr. Khouri was timely, thorough, professional. He was detailed, informative, answered my questions and willingly volunteered information beyond what I inquired about. I have another appointment in one month and if the experience is disappointing I will post that. The staff was cheerful and helpful as well. I seriously doubt if I am the only person who has had such an experience with Dr. Khouri. As for me 5 Stars is seldom given in any of my reviews. Hats off to Dr. Daniel Khouri and his staff.
    Jim M — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407864531
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khouri has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

