Overview of Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD

Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khouri works at Permian Basin Urology Center in Midland, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.