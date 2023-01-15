See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Camp Hill, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Kim works at Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA, Carlisle, PA and Hummelstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania
    3399 Trindle Rd Fl 1, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania
    450 Powers Ave Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania
    250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania
    112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • Upmc Carlisle
  • UPMC Community Osteopathic
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Kim was highly recommended by a Dr I know who had a great experience with him with a robotic hip replacement. Dr Kim was a great listener and provided great information and discussion about the robotic hip surgery. The surgery went very well and he lengthened my right leg and I was amazed at how good I felt when walking the night of my surgery. I recommend Dr Kim to everyone that asks how I am doing after my hip replacement surgery. At my recent 4 month follow up and x-ray review at OIP Dr Kim asked how my pain level was and I said zero, because you did such an awesome! I thanked him for all he does to help people to find relief from pain and enjoy life! Thank you, Dr Kim!
    David — Jan 15, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124469788
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UPMC Pinnacle / Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
