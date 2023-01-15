Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania3399 Trindle Rd Fl 1, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania450 Powers Ave Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036 Directions (717) 761-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Kim was highly recommended by a Dr I know who had a great experience with him with a robotic hip replacement. Dr Kim was a great listener and provided great information and discussion about the robotic hip surgery. The surgery went very well and he lengthened my right leg and I was amazed at how good I felt when walking the night of my surgery. I recommend Dr Kim to everyone that asks how I am doing after my hip replacement surgery. At my recent 4 month follow up and x-ray review at OIP Dr Kim asked how my pain level was and I said zero, because you did such an awesome! I thanked him for all he does to help people to find relief from pain and enjoy life! Thank you, Dr Kim!
About Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1124469788
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Pinnacle / Orthopedic Surgery
- Midwestern University / Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Orthopedic Surgery
