Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Associates6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a WONDERFUL surgeon. He was matter of fact yet caring. I was referred to him and he got me in right away. The wait time to see him was minimal and check in process is seamless. I was scheduled for cervical disk replacement (2) and spinal stabilization surgery within a week. Even the day of the surgery was quicker than expected. I have had minimal pain and I’m improving much better than expected. Dr. Kim is truly THE BEST!!
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Fla/U Fla Med Ctr
- LSU Medical School
- Ochsner Medical Center|Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.