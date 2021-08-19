Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Finally, a psychiatrist who truly listens and understands your needs! Dr. Kim is the FOURTH psychiatrist I have used since 2016 and I feel lucky to have found him. I first used a Doctor under my insurance (very limited psychiatrist resource pool), and was terribly unimpressed. Since my mental health was important, I decided to go the self-pay route and found two more doctors who both HEARD what I was saying, but didn’t truly listen or understand. Dr. Kim is different. He is kindhearted and a real person. When Dr. Kim expresses empathy, I can feel he truly means it and is not robotic like the others. He has helped me feel like a valued patient and I am very impressed with his knowledge of psychiatric conditions and the meds to treat them. My journey to good mental health is far from over, but I feel confident that by working with Daniel Kim, we will find a positive resolution.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295766483
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
