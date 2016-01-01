See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Opelousas, LA
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    4313I 49 Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 942-2024
    Lahaye Center Advanced Eye Care
    4313 I 49 S Service Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 942-2024
    Lahaye Center for Advanced Eye Care At Lafayette
    201 Rue Iberville Ste 800, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-2149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Nearsightedness
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acquired Coloboma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cellulitis
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Pain
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Dermatitis
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Cyclocryotherapy
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Dizziness
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Hypertropia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Lice
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purpura
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Senile Cataracts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Solar Retinopathy
Strabismus
Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichiasis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertigo
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346349727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
