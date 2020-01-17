See All Psychiatrists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Valparaiso, IN
Accepting new patients
65 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Starke.

Dr. Kim works at Porter Starke Services in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valparaiso Office
    601 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 531-3500
  2. 2
    Psychiatric & Psychological Associates
    9307 Calumet Ave Ste F2, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-2322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Starke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 65 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1447240601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hosp-Roosevelt Hosp
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Premedical Course Of Chonnam National University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim speaks Japanese and Korean.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

