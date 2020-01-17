Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Starke.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Valparaiso Office601 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-3500
Psychiatric & Psychological Associates9307 Calumet Ave Ste F2, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Starke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.. Kim is a good man who believes in God. I believe that his desire is to help those who retain his services. No man is perfect...as I have no doubt that Dr. Kim would agree. He will be missed. that he who truly wants to do the right thing regarding his patients. There are no perfect people in this world ..
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Korean
- 1447240601
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Luke's Hosp-Roosevelt Hosp
- School of Medicine
- Premedical Course Of Chonnam National University
- Psychiatry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.