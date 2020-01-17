Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Starke.



Dr. Kim works at Porter Starke Services in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.