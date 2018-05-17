See All Plastic Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Mission Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Kim works at Plastic Surgery Associates Of Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Machida, MD
Dr. Brian Machida, MD
5.0 (492)
View Profile
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
4.6 (64)
View Profile

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel B. Kim MD Inc.
    26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 585, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

May 17, 2018
I could not be happier with my results from Dr Kim. He is a true surgical artist and after spending most of my career working in the surgery field I can attest that not all surgeons are as skilled as him. I had a brow lift and bleph and love my results.
— May 17, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kim, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538299771
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kim works at Plastic Surgery Associates Of Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Kim, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.