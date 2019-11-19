See All Otolaryngologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Grandview Hospital And Medical Center

Dr. Kim works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and N Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley
    3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6473
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Northwest Office
    7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6470
  3. 3
    Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat Center
    1905 McDaniel St Ste 104, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6472

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Nosebleed
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Allergies
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balance Disorders
Balance Testing
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Infection
Ear Infection in Infant
Ear Tube Placement
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Hyperacusis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Treatment for Nose Bleeds
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Nov 19, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Kim was wonderful. He explained my problem and took time to listen. Very caring doctor and referred me to a great facility. I've received more help with his guidance than I've had in the last 9 months.
    S Beals — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Kim, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

