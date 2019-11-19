Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-6473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Office7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6470
Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat Center1905 McDaniel St Ste 104, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 970-6472
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kim was wonderful. He explained my problem and took time to listen. Very caring doctor and referred me to a great facility. I've received more help with his guidance than I've had in the last 9 months.
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Sparrow Hospital
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
